A crash between a lorry and a car on the A4 Bath Road in Bristol has sparked rush hour delays.

One lane on the major A-road is closed after the crash, which happened at around 6.30am on 20 April.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, the collision involved a car and a lorry between the A4174 at the Hicks Gate Roundabout and Emery Road.

It's been reported that there is debris covering the road, as queues continue to build in the area.

Avon and Somerset Police has been contacted for further information.

More to follow.