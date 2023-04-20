People have just two more chances to get their hands on Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets - with the first re-sale happening tonight.

A limited number of coach packages which were not paid off will go back up for sale at 6pm.

But people will have to be quick, the full coach sale saw packages sell out in 22 minutes and there are far fewer tickets available in this sale.

The lucky few will have the chance to see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John perform on the Pyramid Stage with other acts confirmed including Lizzo, Lana Del Ray and Blondie also on the line-up.

We'll bring you the latest updates here...

5.45pm: The sale is just half an hour away, so it's time to get your registration details ready and have a cup of tea to calm the nerves.

Payment rules changed for 2023 Glastonbury ticket re-sale

Organisers of the festival have made a key change to this year's re-sale, with no payment required to secure your booking.

It comes after hundreds of hopeful Glastonbury-goers reported being kicked off the Seetickets site when trying to pay. This year, people will only have to enter their registration details to secure their tickets and will then be sent a link to pay within 24 hours of making the booking.

What time is the Glastonbury Festival ticket re-sale?

The coach ticket re-sale for Glastonbury Festival 2023 will begin at 6pm on Thursday 20 April with general entry tickets then going on sale at 9am on Sunday 23 April.

Tickets will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com. Tickets will cost £335 + a £5 booking fee per person. Coach package fees vary depending on your origin of travel.

Tips and tricks for securing a Glastonbury Festival ticket

There is no simple trick to securing a ticket to Glastonbury Festival, but the main tip is to make sure you are organised.

Anyone who wants to go must have pre-registered, so make sure you have your registration number handy before the sale.

You will need the full names, registration numbers and postcodes for everyone in your group.