A man's in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on the Downs in Bristol.

He was walking in the area when it happened on the Circular Road just after 8pm on Wednesday 19 April.

His next of kin have been informed.

The car involved in the crash was a white Audi A4. A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.Avon and Somerset Police are urging people with information to come forward by calling 101 and giving the reference 5223090852.