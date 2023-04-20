A man from Cheltenham has been jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of sexually abusing two young boys.

Craig Sykes was charged with multiple child sex offences that took place over a decade.

The 46-year-old denied all of the charges but was found guilty of six offences by a jury last month.

He was cleared of two other charges after a five-day trial.

Detective Constable James Coll said: “This has been an emotional case and this sentence shows that we will not stand for the despicable crimes against children that Sykes committed.

“I would like to commend the victims for the courage and strength they have shown throughout this case.

"Their bravery in coming forward and seeing this through has helped put Sykes behind bars for a long time," he added.

“We would encourage anyone that has been subject to sexual violence and rape to come forward, no matter how long ago it had happened, as Gloucestershire Constabulary will continually work tirelessly to ensure that victims of sexual offences are heard.”

More information about reporting rape and other sexual offences can be found on the Gloucestershire Constabulary website.