A nine-year-old girl is in hospital after being hit by a car in Chard.

Emergency services attended the scene of a collision in Henson Park just before 6:20pm yesterday evening (19 April).

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "A nine-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a yellow Vauxhall Corsa.

"She remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. Next of kin were taken to hospital by officers on Wednesday night."

The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

They are urging anyone who saw the collision or has any dashcam footage which could help to call 101 and give the reference 5223090833."