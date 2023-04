Officers investigating a crash that killed three people on Wednesday (18 March) are urging anyone with relevant footage or information to come forward.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 11.50pm to the A390 near St Ive, Liskeard, following reports that a vehicle had left the road and was located on fire.

Three people who were in the car believed to be two men aged 18 and 30 and a 16-year-old boy, were confirmed deceased at the scene.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle on the night of the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Tina Green from the Bodmin Serious Collision Investigation Team said: “From our initial enquiries we believe that the vehicle involved in the collision, a grey or black BMW M135i, was in the area of Kit Hill at around 10.30pm on Tuesday 18 April.

“From there, we believe it travelled through Callington, along Tavistock Road and crossed the junction with the A388. They later joined the A390, continuing until the collision occurred in St Ive.

“I would ask for anyone who was in those areas between 10.30pm and 11.50pm on the night (18 April) and who may have seen the vehicle or have relevant dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which may assist our ongoing investigation, to report it to us.

“We believe that a silver Audi was travelling with the BMW and this vehicle has been seized by police," Sgt Green continued.

"We do believe that there were a number of vehicles travelling in both directions on the A390 which would have seen the BMW and/or Audi heading in the direction of Liskeard and I would also ask those people to get in touch with us as they may be able to assist our investigation.”

Formal identification of the bodies is yet to take place but the next of kin for all three men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Two boys, aged 16, and two girls aged 15 and 16, from Liskeard, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have since been released on police bail until July whilst enquiries continue.

Three people were killed in the crash

Liskeard Sector Inspector, David Ratcliff said: “Understandably this incident, which involves a number of young people from the Liskeard area, will have had an impact on the local community.

"Our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the town centre and surrounding areas and I’d encourage the public to speak to them if they can assist with any queries or concerns.

“I’m grateful to the Mayor who has confirmed that the area of the Fountain at The Parade in Liskeard town centre has been identified as a dedicated area for those wishing to lay tributes.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 50230120322.