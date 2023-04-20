Rare pink seal discovered on Cornish beach

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary has rescued its first pink common seal, as a busy pup season comes to an end.

The seal, found on a west Cornwall beach last month, was taken to the Gweek-based sanctuary after reports from local dog walkers.

What is a pink common seal?

Almost never seen on UK coastlines, this rare-breed seal is usually found around South America, but is famous for its pink hue.

The seals are actually born grey, turning pink over time. While males have a much deeper pink hue, females, like this one, are a bit lighter.

It’s thought the colouration could be thanks to their behaviour, exposure to sunlight, hormones and diet, which often includes pink-coloured jellyfish.

Each season (September - March), the charity rehabilitates more than 70 seal pups that have been rescued for various reasons, from malnourishment to being separated from their mum.

It also provides a permanent home to animals that need special care including seals, sea lions, penguins and beavers.

Tamara Cooper, Curator for the Cornish Seal Sanctuary, says: “This seal has been taken in by our animal care team due to fatigue and dehydration, but we’re hopeful a few days’ restand a food top-up with see her merrily on her way back to the wild soon.

“To see a pup like this on our shorelines is very rare, and it’s the first time we’ve ever had torescue one.

"While we would much rather see it out in the wild and thriving, it has caused quite a bit of excitement for our team!”