Two people in their 70s have died after a pedestrian was hit by a car in a north Bristol suburb.

Emergency services were called to Canford Lane in Westbury-on-Trym just before 3pm on 17 April.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, died at the scene. A woman who was in the vehicle, also in her 70s, died later in hospital.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the families at this time, and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

"If you were in the Canford Lane area and saw the incident, or have relevant footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223088511."