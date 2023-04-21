A 15-year-old boy from Devizes has admitted causing grievous bodily harm after attacking a man with a wooden bat.

The assault happened on The Green, Nursteed Road, on 10 January. The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered deep cuts to his head and face and lost a number of his teeth.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been sentenced to six months in secure accommodation.

When appearing at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 11 April he also pleaded guilty to possession of an air weapon and assaulting an emergency worker on 8 April.

He was given a four month Detention and Training Order.

The 15-year-old also admitted causing criminal damage to a police cell door.

Sergeant Luke Atkinson from Wiltshire Police said the attack follows an 'increase in youth-related crime' recently.

“This is completely disgraceful and shocking behaviour that simply will not be tolerated in our community", he said.

"We have seen an increase in youth-related crime recently, and we would encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact us immediately.

"Our officers will always respond swiftly and robustly to reports of this nature.”