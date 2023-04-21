Play Brightcove video

Watch Ross Arnott's report here.

Former Plymouth Argyle and Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher is urging football clubs and authorities to look at player safety as he continues his recovery from the serious head injury he sustained whilst playing.

Fletcher hit his head on a concrete wall around the side of Bath City's pitch at Twerton Park in November last year.

The game was abandoned and he was rushed to Southmead Hospital for treatment.

He underwent emergency neurosurgery and doctors told his family and close friends his injuries were more similar to that a person would sustain in a motorcycle accident rather than a sport injury.

After spending a number of weeks in ICU in a critical condition Alex started intense rehabilitation that included him learning to walk again.

Despite the severity of his brain injury Alex made a miraculously quick recovery and was back at Twerton Park for the club's Boxing Day match against rivals Chippenham Town.

Now, six months on he has been speaking about that night and what he remembers of it.

"I remember a lot from that night vividly," he said.

"I remember spinning out of control and hitting the back of my head on the wall after the 50-50 tackle.

"I then was on the floor and my ears were ringing and I had a overwhelming feeling to just go to sleep. I felt drowsy.

"I fought that because I was really worried that if I went to sleep then I might not wake up again."

Alex spent five days in a coma at Southmead Hospital.

When he got to hospital Alex then went unconscious, he was placed in a coma after his surgery and did not wake up for five days.

"I think that period was really tough for my family and my fiancee Ellie," he explained.

"They were told at that point that the person who woke up might not be the same one before the accident and they really struggled with that.

"The support we received from everyone was incredible though. Honestly it has really helped me on my recovery and I think my family drew strength from it as well."

Six months on from that match against Dulwich Hamlet Alex is on the mend and is back running and in training with Bath City again.

He doesn't know if he will return to competitive football again but says that he hopes to have a long career in the game.

For now his focus though is off the pitch, he is busy preparing for his wedding to his childhood sweetheart Ellie.

Alex and his fiancee Ellie have been together since they were 13

The pair have been together since they were 13-years-old and are set to tie the knot at the end of May.

"I know just how lucky I am to be still able to marry Ellie," he said.

"There was a long time where we thought that it may not be able to happen and then I was worried if I would be able to walk down the aisle but it is going to be an emotional one.

"I think there will be some tears, we will have a lot of family and friends there and some I haven't seen since the incident so yeah it will be a big day."

On top of planning his special day Alex is also launching a campaign to try and make football safer for players.

He is urging authorities and clubs to do more to try and look at player safety in the same way that it does fans.

"I just want to make sure that this kind of thing never happens again," he said.

"Whenever I go to watch matches I get nervous when my team mates are in the area where I was injured and I just really don't want anyone else to go through what I have in the last six months."