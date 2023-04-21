A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to eight child sex offences.

John Devine, 52, was a registered sex offender and on prison licence in Salisbury at the time of the offences.

From September 2021 to October 2021, Devine was speaking online to who he believed was a 12-year-old boy. The conversations were of a sexual nature and Devine encouraged the child to carry out a sexual act.

However, the conversation was part of an investigation which was run alongside the TARIAN Regional Organised Crime Unit in South Wales so there was never a real-life victim and no children were abused.

After Devine’s arrest, more than 600 images and videos of indecent images of children were located at his property.

Det Con Sadie McCoy, of the Wiltshire Police Child Internet Exploitation Team, said: “Despite being on licence at the time of these offences, Devine has continued to offend.

"He is a risk to society and I am pleased the serious nature of his offending has been recognised and he has been given a lengthy prison sentence.

“I hope this investigation demonstrates Wiltshire Police's commitment to rooting out serious offenders like Devine within our community and ensuring they are put before the courts.

"We would encourage anybody who wishes to report child sex abuse of any nature to come forward and contact us – you will be supported by a team of professionals whose role it is to protect children from harm.”

How to get help?

Det Insp Mathew Davies, of TARIAN ROCU, said: “It is our absolute priority to protect and keep children safe in our communities.

"Law enforcement operates across the internet and we will relentlessly seek to bring to justice offenders who use the web to facilitate the abuse of children.

"If anyone has been a victim of child sexual abuse, I urge you to report it to your local police force via 101.

"We will always follow up allegations of abuse, no matter when they occurred. Victims can talk in confidence to experienced investigators and we can also help them get access to a range of other support services.

More information on the available support and advice can be found on our website.

Devine pleaded guilty to the following offences: