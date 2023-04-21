One of the killers of a lone biker who was ambushed by members of a motorcycle gang after they spotted him riding on their patch wearing rival club colours has had his jail term increased.

David Crawford, 59, from Ivybridge, Devon, was hit from behind by a white van on the St Budeaux slip road in Plymouth and dragged for almost one kilometre along the A38.

Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth and Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were convicted of manslaughter.

Parry was jailed for 12 years, and Pawley and Brading for four years each, in January.

Benjamin Parry, Thomas Pawley and Chad Brading have all been convicted of manslaughter Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The Solicitor General referred their sentences to the Court of Appeal to be reviewed, arguing they were “unduly lenient”.

Senior judges have now increased Parry’s jail term to 15 years, finding it was not long enough in light of the risk of serious harm or death to the victim by his actions.

His driving disqualification was also increased from 10 to 12 years, but the judges did not alter the sentences handed to Pawley and Brading.

During their trial at Plymouth Crown Court, jurors were shown footage of Mr Crawford riding his black Kawasaki before it was stopped by Pawley and Bradin, in a Mercedes car.

Parry, driving his work Ford Transit van, drove into the back of Mr Crawford’s motorbike as it was being obstructed.

Play Brightcove video

Watch the footage from inside the van that traps David Crawford

Grandfather Mr Crawford was pinned under the van and dragged underneath until Parry turned off at the next junction, almost one kilometre away.

The court heard that Parry, Pawley and Brading were members of the Devon-based Bandidos Motorcycle Club, while Mr Crawford was a member of a rival chapter - the Cornwall-based Red Chiefs Motorcycle Club.

Sentencing the gang, Mr Justice Garnham described the killing as “senseless” and an act of “unaccountable stupidity”.

Footage described as “sickening” by the judge captured the moment Parry - driving between 10mph and 27mph - drove into the back of Mr Crawford’s motorbike, throwing him into the air.

The judge said: “Mr Crawford was utterly innocent in all this. He had just been out for a ride on his bike with friends in the motorbike clubs.

He said Mr Crawford’s family, including his wife, daughters and granddaughter, had been “devastated by his senseless killing”.