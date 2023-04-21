A man who made plans to meet a 10-year-old child to rape them has been jailed for seven years and two months.

Joseph Hopkinson travelled by train from Leicester to Cheltenham in August last year.

However, the 39-year-old had been unknowingly speaking to police whilst he made the arrangements.

He was communicating with officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) who work to identify and investigate dangerous offenders targeting children online.

Hopkinson was arrested at Cheltenham railway station on 17 August where officers were waiting for him.

He was charged the following day and has remained behind bars since then.

He has been charged with arranging and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and for growing cannabis with the intent to sell it.

Hopkinson, of St James Road in Leicester, denied the offences and was due to stand trial at Exeter Crown Court on 13 February.

However, he changed his pleas to guilty on what was meant to be the first day of his trial.

On Tuesday (18 April), at Gloucester Crown Court he was sentenced to seven years and two months for the child sex crime and nine months for each of the drugs offences to run concurrently.

He had been in possession of cannabis at the time of his arrest and cannabis plants were found when his home address was searched by Leicestershire Police.

He has now been placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Inspector Simon Goodenough, from the Constabulary's Child Sexual Exploitation & Indecent Images of Children teams, said: "Hopkinson has a clear sexual interest in children and was intent on causing them significant harm.

"He spent months communicating with the police operative about abhorrent things he was wanting to do to young children, and it was evident that he was planning to carry out his vile thoughts and ideas.

"We are determined to protect and safeguard children, and work tirelessly with our colleagues in the SWROCU to pursue sexual predators who are intent on causing those who are most vulnerable in our society harm."

Detective Inspector David Wells, from SWROCU's Online Investigations Team, said: "There is no doubt Hopkinson posed a serious threat to children and the sentence handed to him reflects that.

"SWROCU continues to be relentless in its pursuit of offenders like Hopkinson who operate online with the intention of exploiting and abusing children."

