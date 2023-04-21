New CCTV images have been released in the search for Denise Jarvis.

The 44-year-old has been missing from Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, for more than eight months.

Denise was last seen on the evening of Wednesday 3 August in the area of Southey Park. That remains the last confirmed sighting of her.

Newly released CCTV images of Denise, recorded on the day before she went missing, shows the coat she was wearing when she was last seen in the park – which is grey, thigh-length and sleeveless.

Posters appealing for information were put up in the park and around Kingswood after Denise went missing

Senior Investigating Officer Det Insp Ben Lavender has appeared on Channel 5’s Vanished: The Hunt for Britain’s Missing, which also featured interviews with her family.

Denise’s mother Bernadette and sister Rachel also made heartfelt appeals, with her mum saying: “She’s not another person missing, she’s our daughter, she’s Rachel’s sister – she is loved.

"If somebody has seen her, we want her back, because we love her.”

A thorough investigation has seen officers complete more than 700 actions and speak to more than 90 of Denise’s contacts in the hope of finding her.

Extensive searches of the area where she was last seen have also been carried out, as well as other intelligence searches, some of which have involved the use of police divers, while CCTV from the area has also been reviewed.

DI Lavender said: “We’re committed to getting the answers Denise’s family so desperately need and we’ll leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find out what happened to her.

"This will include continuing enquiries around her phone and communications data, as well as past financial transactions, and we’ll continue to speak with all known relatives, friends and associates of Denise.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police and a special portal has been set up here.