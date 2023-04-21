Play Brightcove video

Plymouth MP Luke Pollard has opened up about how an operation to treat skin cancer has put life into perspective and forced him to slow down.

In his first interview since returning to work, the Labour MP told ITV West Country he wants to speak honestly about his diagnosis and help others who may be going through the same thing.

Luke's diagnosis came about almost by accident after he went to see his GP about a bump on his arm.

"They looked at the bump on the arm and said actually that's fine, there's nothing wrong with that, but there's a problem with that - pointing a spot on my face.

"It was biopsied, confirmed to be skin cancer and then an appointment was made for an operation to remove it.

Luke says it will take a while for him to get his full strength back. Credit: Luke Pollard

"When you hear the word cancer, it does affect you. It does kind of prompt you to think again about what you're doing and why you're doing it.

"Are you going to be okay? What matters to you? That's quite common, actually, for people who have been through cancer treatments to reassess what's important."

The operation was a success, but it left Luke with some physical changes, which he still getting used to when they first took off the bandages.

"When they took off the bandages it took a moment to understand how your face has changed," he said.

"It will heal over time, but in the meantime, there's a three or four-inch-long scar across my face, which is quite visible.

"It kind of reminds me that you shouldn't be scared or afraid or embarrassed by a scar. What it means is that you are stronger than whatever tried to hurt you."

The operation was a success and the cancer has been removed. Credit: Luke Pollard

Devon and Cornwall have four times the national average rate of melanoma.

Luke says he wants to use his public profile to raise awareness.

"There are more and more people being diagnosed with skin cancer every single year," he said.

"Wear sunblock, and if there's something that's not right, if there's a bump or a lump, go and get it checked out."