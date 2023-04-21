Fewer trains are running in Wiltshire, Devon and Somerset due to a fault affecting some diesel engines.

South Western Railway (SWR) said it was operating a reduced timetable between Basingstoke, Salisbury and Exeter St Davids “until further notice”.

No trains will run between Westbury and Yeovil Pen Mill.

Some engines leaving Salisbury and Exeter started having performance issues on Wednesday (19 April), the company said.

They could not reach their normal top speeds, leading to delays. A day later, it was discovered the issue was "linked to the trains' fuel", SWR said.

The affected trains have been removed from service for inspection and maintenance, meaning there are not enough to run the normal timetable.

From today (Friday 21 April), only one train per hour will run between Basingstoke and Salisbury, with two per hour between Salisbury and Exeter St Davids, and between Southampton Central and Salisbury via Romsey.

Stuart Meek, SWR chief operating officer, said: “We’re very sorry for the disruption that will be felt by our customers on the West of England Line, in the Romsey area and other destinations west of Salisbury.

“Over the last two days some services have suffered delays due to a fuel problem and so we have had no choice but to withdraw the affected trains.

“With fewer trains available and a risk of delays – which would have a knock-on effect on the wider network – we have had to make the difficult decision to operate an amended timetable.

“While we appreciate it is frustrating that fewer services will be operating, this timetable does give our customers a service they can have confidence in.

“We really appreciate our customers’ patience and advise them to check before travelling. We will provide an update when we know we can reinstate the usual timetable and run services as normal.”