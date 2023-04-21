A teenager who was knifed to death when a fight broke out between two rival groups died after being stabbed in the back, a court has heard.

Ramarni Crosby was repeatedly knifed after being confronted by eight youths armed with a machete, meat cleaver and knives in Gloucester.

CCTV footage taken from properties in the Barton area of the city shows Ramarni and his four friends running away before the 16-year-old slows down and collapses in Stratton Road where he died a short time later.

In total, eight people, including five youths, are accused of his murder - all deny the charges.

Dean Smith, 20, Levi Cameron, 18, Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, three 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are accused of the teenager’s murder on 15 December 2021.

Forensic pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbeatter told Bristol Crown Court the 16-year-old suffered several stab wounds to his back and upper body.

One of the wounds penetrated the middle of Ramarni’s back and entered the chest cavity.

Ramarni Crosby's funeral was attended by hundreds of people

“The wound went through the left lung. There was a cut to the artery and there was damage to the blood vessels and the arteries,” Dr Leadbeatter said.

Adam Vaitilingam KC, prosecuting, asked the witness: “Was that the fatal injury?”

“Yes,” he replied.

The jury has been told the build-up and aftermath of the alleged attack was captured on CCTV cameras from nearby houses but not the stabbing itself.

The court heard the defendants were part of a group called GL1 and would wear purple bandanas as a sign of membership.

Three of them allegedly acted out the fatal stabbing minutes later and then celebrated after learning of Ramarni’s death.

Cameron and the two 16-year-olds fled the scene and got a taxi to a nearby house where CCTV cameras installed outside the property allegedly showed them acting out the incident – with their arms held up and moving downwards in stabbing motions.

They then “celebrated” the teenager’s death after being told he had died, prosecutors allege.

Ramarni died in December of 2021 Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Smith, of Lannett Road; Cameron, of Stanway Road; and Charles-Quebella, of Midland Road, all Gloucester; and their five co-accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny murder.

The eight defendants all face the alternative charge of manslaughter, to which Charles-Quebella has pleaded guilty.

A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, of Lyncroft Road, Tyseley, Birmingham, denies two charges of assisting an offender.

It is alleged she provided two defendants with a change of clothing, allowed them to use her mobile phone, swapped sim cards and organised taxis.

The trial continues.

