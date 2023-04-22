Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

Author Sir Michael Morpurgo and his wife Clare have unveiled a book vending machine at a train station in Exeter.

The machine was recently installed at the station and has already sold over 200 books.

The installation is a partnership between Penguin Books, Exeter UNESCO City of Literature and Great Western Railway.

The location of the machine is particularly poignant for Lady Clare Morpurgo.

Her father, Sir Allen Lane, founded Penguin Books after getting the idea for affordable paperbacks while he was waiting at the station.

Supplied by South West-based vending machine company Graddon Vending, the machine sits in the entrance to Exeter St David's.

Passengers travelling through are able to purchase a wide range of Penguin Books, including contemporary and classic titles.

Clare Morpurgo said: “I am delighted to have been invited to unveil the new Penguin Vending Machine at Exeter St David’s station.

"Nearly 90 years ago, at the same station, my father, Allen Lane, was inspired to start a publishing revolution.

"His aim was to make buying a book as easy as buying a packet of cigarettes. He would have been tickled pink by the vending machine!"

War Horse author Sir Michael Morpurgo said: “It makes me quite an aged Penguin group author, but very proud that I’m there amongst all those luminaries who have written for such a great and certainly unique, publishing house.

"I should say that I write for pleasure, my own pleasure and love to share it if I can with my readers. It’s why I go on writing because reading is so important to a young child’s life.”