A body has been discovered following a shed fire in Devon.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to an unconfirmed address near The Exeter Inn in Tiverton Road last night (21 April).

The assistance of police was called upon at around 8:20pm after firefighters found a body.

It has not yet been confirmed who the person was, including their age or sex.

The fire happened near The Exeter Inn on Tiverton Road last night (21 April). Credit: BPM Media

A road closure in both directions was put in place last night between Cove Hill in Cove and the B3227 at Black Cat junction in Bampton - and remains today while police continue their investigation.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called by the fire brigade to attend a report of a shed fire in Bampton.

"Sadly, a body of a person has been discovered at the scene.

"Police are on scene investigating at this time. We believe there is no threat to the wider public."