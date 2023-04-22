A 14-year-old boy has been jailed for more than three years after stabbing two other teenagers.

The incidents took place at the Link Centre in Swindon and in Royal Wootton Bassett, leaving a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail at Swindon Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm.

Speaking after the sentencing at Swindon Crown Court, S uperintendent Phil Staynings from Wiltshire Police said: “These are two awful incidents where two teenagers in our community have suffered serious knife injuries at the hands of the defendant.

“I understand it is worrying to see people of such a young age being involved in knife crime, and I would urge our youth to consider the choices they are making when they become involved in gang-related violence and start carrying knives.

“We understand the significant community impact that knife crime is having in our communities, both in Swindon and across Wiltshire, at present.

“We are already undertaking a huge amount of work both on the streets and behind the scenes to get to the root of the problem, which we understand is blighting the lives of many residents at present."