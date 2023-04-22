A 'serious' fire has caused an A-road in Devon to close in both directions.

Emergency services were called to the A396 near Tiverton just before 8am this morning (22 April).

It had been reported that a 'serious' fire was blocking the road in block directions.

According to the traffic monitoring service Inrix: "A396 in both directions closed due to serious fire between Cove Hill (Cove) and B3227 (Black Cat junction, Bampton)."

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has said police are now dealing with the incident.

Devon and Cornwall Police and the fire service have been contacted for comment.

Updates to follow.

9:45am - Road closure remains

The road is still reported as closed in both directions by travel news provider Inrix.

10:45am - Body discovered at scene

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called by the fire brigade to attend a report of a shed fire in Bampton. Sadly, a body of a person has been discovered at the scene.

"Police are on scene investigating at this time. We believe there is no threat to the wider public."