A Dorset man was told his four centimetre brain tumour was nothing more than a perforated eardrum, before finally getting an MRI scan.

Stefan Gilford, 31, works in a gym and part time as an on-call firefighter for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.

He first noticed something was wrong in 2021, when he experienced hearing loss in his right ear.

Over the next nine months, he had several GP and hospital appointments, which failed to diagnose the problem.

He was repeatedly told this was nothing but a perforated eardrum, until he was eventually booked in for an MRI scan.

When he received a follow-up call just a few days later, Stefan knew it wasn't good news.

His acoustic neuroma brain tumour was four centimetres in size and would need urgent surgery.

An MRI scan showed Stefan's tumour was four centimetres in size Credit: The Brain Tumour Charity

Casting his mind back to that time, Stefan said: "The diagnosis was the toughest challenge I have ever had to go through, and put incredible amounts of stress on me and those around me.

"I would never have imagined that I would receive such news, especially at 30-years old. Until I was directly impacted, I had no idea how common brain tumours were and the high percentage of lives they take every year, especially those who are aged under 40."

He underwent his procedure on 29 March 2022 and surgeons were able to remove 95 per cent of the tumour, which Stefan was relieved to learn was benign.

He now has annual MRI scans to check for regrowth. If the tumour does return, he will be offered radiotherapy.

Stefan said: "I’ve been very fortunate to have bounced back quite quickly after my surgery. I was warned that recovery could take a long time, but luckily that hasn’t been the case with me.

"After taking things easy at first, I built up my fitness again gradually and was able to return to work after two months."

Surgeons were able to remove 95 per cent of the tumour Credit: The Brain Tumour Charity

Stefan is keen to raise awareness of brain tumour symptoms by taking on a big challenge to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Charity.

So this weekend he will run the London Marathon - just over a year since his surgery.

Before securing his place, he was not a regular runner – but has grown to enjoy the long distance runs and recently completed the Weymouth Half Marathon.

Looking forward to the big day on Sunday (April 23), Stefan said: “I always knew the London Marathon was going to be a big challenge – post surgery or not!

“I am looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere, to be surrounded by like-minded people, and soak up the day and experience as much as possible.

“I will hit a wall at some point and I have told myself to run that mile and every mile after, for someone I am grateful for.

"I am fortunate to have an amazing support network - the tough miles are for them, and those who have suffered with brain tumours who can’t be there on the day.”

Stefan’s friends and family will travel to London to cheer him across the finish line, on what is sure to be a proud occasion.

Stefan said: “With the race being just over a year since my surgery, I still find myself occasionally getting emotional whilst talking about it.

"After running on adrenaline and the atmosphere, I expect the finish line to come with a few tears.

“Running the marathon for the Charity and raising vital funds and awareness is a chance to have a positive impact on something I will have ties with for the rest of my life.

"Raising awareness of brain tumours, the signs and symptoms, is now something I actively look to do.

“Although it’s a horrible situation to have gone through, I see myself as fortunate and one of the lucky ones.

"I like to look back on my health scare and remind myself how it made me feel at the time - it gives me clarity on what is important to me.

“After being affected directly by a brain tumour I was shocked to see how common and how fatal they can be.

"With only a tiny percentage of money spent on cancer research each year being spent on brain tumours, if I can make a tiny difference by raising awareness or funds to help.

"The Brain Tumour Charity it will be time well spent. I am motivated to support those who are going through a similar journey to myself.”

You can find Stefan's marathon fundraiser here. The Brain Tumour Charity is the UK’s largest dedicated brain tumour charity.

It funds pioneering research to increase survival and improve treatment options as well as educating people on the symptoms and effects of brain tumours for earlier diagnosis.

The charity also provides support for everyone affected so that they can live as full a life as possible, with the best quality of life.