A food and music festival will go ahead in Bristol despite objections from police and environmental health officers.

Around 15,000 people are expected to attend Foodies Festival which is being held in Little Stoke Park from 12 to 14 May.

South Gloucestershire Council approved the festival after hearing the organisers had run the event 128 times without a single serious issue.

But Avon and Somerset Police had said the location was "wholly unsuitable " due to its closeness to houses.

Officers were concerned that residents will suffer noise, nuisance and antisocial behaviour from the thousands of attendees.

Parking for 600 cars has been found in a nearby field, amid concerns about streets and driveways being blocked.

The three-day food and drink extravaganza, which includes demonstrations by celebrity chefs and a funfair, has been held for several years on Clifton Downs.

It was under threat after Bristol City Council refused to allow it back, citing poor management of the event.

But on Thursday (20 April), the sub-committee granted a premises licence for the festival, which will include headline acts Blue and Scouting For Girls.

The committee was told the performances would end at 8pm and attendees would leave the site gradually.

It now means the festival will be held in Little Stoke Park for the next three years before a fresh application is needed.

Environmental protection officer Sophie Hatfield said: “The noise management plan is not as detailed and robust as we would expect given the size of the event.

“Although the music is scheduled to finish at 8pm, people will still be on site until 10pm, so for three days this has the potential to have a significant impact on residents.”

Avon and Somerset Police licensing officer Wes Hussey told the hearing: "Our objection is that the venue is wholly unsuitable and inappropriate for this size of event and its closeness to houses.

"Holding an event of this size at this location is likely to have an adverse, negative impact on residents' mental health and wellbeing."

Credit: Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporter