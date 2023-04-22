A man described as a "monster" by his victim has been jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of her rape 35 years ago.

61-year-old Martin Butler, from Stevenage, was found guilty of rape and buggery in February and was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 21 April.

At the trial, the court heard that the victim had been in a relationship with Butler and they visited his parents’ home in Mevagissey in August 1988.

After an evening out in the village, they returned to the house and went to bed. The victim said she had woken up later to find her hands were tied behind her back and her legs were tied together.

She also reported that Butler put his hand over her mouth and nose, so she could not breathe. As he raped her, she thought she was going to die.

After he untied her arms, he left the room and she freed herself. She went downstairs and confronted him before going back to the bedroom and barricading herself in. Butler left the property and did not return.

She did not report the rape at the time, believing that she was his only victim.

But in 2018, she saw a social media post and realised there could be other victims and she contacted the police.

Two of his alleged victims appeared as character witnesses for the prosecution after their cases had been discontinued by police elsewhere in the country.

Detective Constable Sarah Davison, officer in the case, welcomed the sentence and said: “We are pleased that justice has been served, and that Butler has been sent to prison where he will stay for a considerable time.

“We wish to pay tribute to the victim, for her resilience and courage in coming forward and giving evidence.

"Devon and Cornwall Police remain committed to supporting survivors of abuse and will seek to prosecute offenders.”

In a statement, the victim said: “I'd like to say that as a victim, I felt heard with my anxieties from the Crown and my police liaison officer and was supported with this.

"I know there are many victims of abuse and rape that will not be so lucky to have a dedicated team like I have had. This system has to change to support and protect every single victim in these modern times.

“I'd like to say thank you to the jury for listening to all the evidence and seeing the truth unfold. It can't be easy for the general public to digest the severity of his offence.

“Everyone has played a crucial part in putting this monster behind bars so he cannot affect anyone else for a long time.

“I would also like to thank the two people that stood in my trial as bad character witnesses. We heard of their own encounters with him and how it affected them. I believe there may be others still out there.

“Against all the odds and an outdated judicial system, this case has secured his conviction but only because of the dedication of those involved."