Devon and Cornwall Police has increased neighbourhood patrols for the next month as it looks to regain public trust and trial a more traditional form of policing.

Operation Loki will see extra officers on the streets of Truro and Falmouth in an attempt to crackdown on anti social behaviour and provide reassurance to the public.

Police Inspector Ian Thompson said: "It is really important that we police with consent and engage with our communities to make sure they feel safe.

"We want to ensure that people have confidence to come speak to their police officers. That's really important for Devon and Cornwall.

"We pride ourselves on delivering community policing. We want to continue that and build on it."

Officers have been engaging with businesses in the town and listening to their concerns. Credit: ITV News

Alun Jones, manager of the Truro Business Improvement District, said: "Having these extra patrols of uniformed police officers is a huge reassurance to our businesses here in the town centre.

"We have a level of crime and anti-social behaviour which you expect to see in all cities, so when the officers are on patrol it really gives the businesses a boost."

Operation Loki will also focus on preventing violence against women and girls.

Chief Superintendent Ben Deer said: “Operation Loki draws force-wide resources to Falmouth and Truro to enhance the vital work our neighbourhood policing teams are doing every day.

"Our neighbourhood policing teams will be targeting areas of concern and responding to anti-social behaviour, to safeguard our community and investigate crime, with extra policing patrols in key areas at key times.

Operation Loki will focus on preventing violence against women and girls. Credit: ITV News

"Violence against women and girls is not acceptable and antisocial behaviour is not welcome in our community.

"I’d like to encourage our community to speak to us and see us as a trusted presence as we work closely with them and partners to prevent and solve crime.

'I’d also like to remind the public that police enquiry offices are open across Cornwall including Falmouth and Truro - which offer a safe place to speak to the police.'