Locals are being warned by police to stay away from the scene of a fatal fire in Devon.

Firefighters discovered a body following the major fire on Tiverton Road in Bampton last night (21 April).

The fire broke out sometime around 8pm and the assistance of Devon and Cornwall Police was called upon at around 8:20pm.

Police have not confirmed who the person was, including their age or sex.

A road closure in both directions was put in place last night between Cove Hill in Cove and the B3227 at Black Cat junction in Bampton.

The closure remains in place while police continue to carry out an investigation.

Pip Orne, the pub landlord at the Exeter Inn, confirmed officers were still patrolling the scene.

The closeness of the incident has also meant the pub's main car park has been cut off with customers now encouraged to use its smaller rear car park whilst the road closure remains in place.

Pip said: "No one is allowed down there. All we know is it happened around 9pm yesterday and apparently, someone has been found down there.

"The police are still there and the road is still closed, it's cordoned off."

The fire happened near The Exeter Inn on Tiverton Road last night (21 April). Credit: BPM Media

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called by the fire brigade to attend a report of a shed fire in Bampton.

"Sadly, a body of a person has been discovered at the scene.

"Police are on scene investigating at this time. We believe there is no threat to the wider public."