A38 closed and three injured after van overturns in Liskeard
Police have confirmed three people have been taken to hospital after a van they were travelling in crashed on the A38 in Cornwall.
The extent of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.
The incident happened this morning (23 April) at 7:55am on the B3251 Menheniot to A390 at Island Shop Junction in Liskeard. The A38 westbound remains closed.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The collision involved one vehicle, a van, which landed on its side. Three occupants are injured.
"At the moment we are not able to say if the injuries are life-changing. The casualties are all being treated in hospital.
"The road will be closed for a while as we await an update on the injuries."
Update - Road reopens
Police have confirmed the A38 westbound reopened at around 12:15pm.