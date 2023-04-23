Police have confirmed three people have been taken to hospital after a van they were travelling in crashed on the A38 in Cornwall.

The extent of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

The incident happened this morning (23 April) at 7:55am on the B3251 Menheniot to A390 at Island Shop Junction in Liskeard. The A38 westbound remains closed.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The collision involved one vehicle, a van, which landed on its side. Three occupants are injured.

"At the moment we are not able to say if the injuries are life-changing. The casualties are all being treated in hospital.

"The road will be closed for a while as we await an update on the injuries."

Update - Road reopens

Police have confirmed the A38 westbound reopened at around 12:15pm.