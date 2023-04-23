If you missed out on Glastonbury resale tickets, do not despair, as there are still ways to get your festival fix this summer.

While tickets have now sold out, music fans did have another chance to secure their place at June's event this week. Resale tickets sold out in just six minutes on Sunday following incredible demand.

Now in its 51st year, Glastonbury 2023 is due to take place at Worthy Farm from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June.

Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, and Guns N’ Roses are among the artists to have been confirmed by co-organiser Emily Eavis.

If you didn't manage to get your hands on tickets to the star-studded event, here's how you can still get in to the sold out festival.

Volunteer

Volunteering is a great way to attend the festival and you will save a lot of money. Most charities will ask you for a deposit which you get back once you have completed your work.

Normally people are required to work three eight-hour shifts for their ticket, but it does vary slightly.

Roles include stewards, shower crew, litter picking, bar work and working at the festival shop.

Here is a list of charities and organisations that are looking for volunteers for Glastonbury.

Oxfam

Oxfam has been working with Glastonbury for over 25 years. They have roles volunteering on the gates, campaigning with the public or helping in the Oxfam festival shop. You can register your interest here.

Other charities that are looking for volunteers include Greenpeace, WaterAid and Shelter

If you already volunteer for a charity, you may be able to work at the festival through them.

If you are a Samaritan, you could investigate joining their Festival Branch.

If you have medical, paramedic or first aid qualifications, you can apply to join Dr Chris Howes’ team of volunteers by completing the application here.

Oasis Carnival recruit workers for stewarding/working on the outside of the festival for people looking to work in exchange for their ticket. You can find more information at www.oasiscarnival.co.uk

Willy Wonka style competition

The Dutch chocolatiers, Tony’s Chocolonely, has hidden five pair of tickets for Glastonbury inside some of its limited edition chocolate bars in a Willy Wonka gold ticket-style giveaway.

The special chocolate bars can be purchased until 16 June. All profit made from the sales of the limited edition bars will go to Oxfam.

Each of the five lucky winners will receive two general admission weekend entry tickets to the festival.

They can redeem entry for themselves and one named guest. You must be aged 18 or over to take part in the giveaway.

The prize can be redeemed by submitting the unique code through the website found on the back of the winning 'golden' ticket.