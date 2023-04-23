Glastonbury Festival 2023 resale tickets sell out in 6 minutes

People have just one more chance to get their hands on a ticket to Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets.

A limited number of tickets are being re-sold after the initial buyers failed to pay off their deposit.

The general entry tickets will cost £335 per person and will go on sale at 9am on Sunday 23 April after some people failed to pay their deposit.

But people will have to be quick as the coach package re-sale saw all tickets go in less than 10 minutes.

The lucky few will have the chance to see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John perform on the Pyramid Stage with other acts confirmed including Lizzo, Lana Del Ray and Blondie also on the line-up.

We'll bring you the latest updates here...

9:09am update

A limited amount of returned campervan tickets, Worthy View and Sticklinch accommodation will go on sale to ticket holders at midday on Thursday 27 April, See Tickets tweeted.

9:08am update

See Tickets said emails will now be sent to everyone you placed an order this morning. An email with payment instructions will follow within three hours and payment for tickets must be received by 23:59 tomorrow (24 April) to secure the booking.

9:06am update

Tickets have sold out. See Tickets said: "Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 are now SOLD OUT. Congratulations to everyone who got tickets for this morning. Sorry to those who missed out."

9am update

People will be met with a holding page

8:30am update

Tickets go on sale via glastonbury.seetickets.com at 9am.

Payment rules changed for 2023 Glastonbury ticket re-sale

Organisers of the festival have made a key change to this year's re-sale, with no payment required to secure your booking.

It comes after hundreds of hopeful Glastonbury-goers reported being kicked off the Seetickets site when trying to pay. This year, people will only have to enter their registration details to secure their tickets and will then be sent a link to pay within 24 hours of making the booking.

What time is the Glastonbury Festival ticket re-sale?

The coach ticket re-sale for Glastonbury Festival 2023 will begin at 6pm on Thursday 20 April with general entry tickets then going on sale at 9am on Sunday 23 April.

Tickets will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com. Tickets will cost £335 + a £5 booking fee per person. Coach package fees vary depending on your origin of travel.

Tips and tricks for securing a Glastonbury Festival ticket

There is no simple trick to securing a ticket to Glastonbury Festival, but the main tip is to make sure you are organised.

Anyone who wants to go must have pre-registered, so make sure you have your registration number handy before the sale.

You will need the full names, registration numbers and postcodes for everyone in your group.