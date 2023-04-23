Play Brightcove video

An off-grid community in Somerset has been given the green light to stay forever.

Tinkers Bubble started in Norton-sub-Hamdon in 1994 as a place people could go to live sustainably and in harmony with nature.

Over the years, the hamlet has survived on a string of temporary planning permissions but now they have won permanent approval.

It came after scores of local people expressed their support for the community, which sustains itself through forestry, cider-making and gardening.

The six people who live there manage 28 acres of mixed broadleaf woodland using horses, two-person saws, and a wood-fired steam-powered sawmill.

The sawmill at Tinkers Bubble Credit: ITV News

They also press apple juice and cider for sale, grow their own vegetables, keep chickens, bees, and a milking cow and make preserves.

Megan Willoughby, who has lived there for two years, said: "It’s like having a growth spurt - sometimes it’s really overwhelming because the seasons keep you on your toes and you’ve got to keep up with the work here but also there’s an invite to let go into it and it’s grounded.

"I feel grounded living here and to what it means to be a human and sustain yourself.

"One of the reasons I wanted to live here was just being connected to the cycles of life and we’re all learning and we do rely on each other a lot to keep life going and be happy on the land."

Her friend, Nina, added: "It’s our long-term security, people who live here in the future will be able to build their lives.

"It’s a huge inspiration and it’s great the local people are really supportive of the project. It will hopefully inspire other projects who are struggling to get planning permission. It’s a very exciting change.

"It does get cold in the winter, there are a few nights when it has dropped to -6C which felt like a lot.

"We do live at the top of a very steep hill so there are lots of opportunities to get warm and we chop all our own firewood.

"We’re very lucky to have a beautiful woodland we can harvest wood from. We all have a burner in our house which we cook with as well."