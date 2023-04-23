A child seen 'disappearing' into a dangerous sand cave has prompted a stern warning in Cornwall.

The incident happened on Good Friday (7 April) at Crantock Beach near Newquay.

Issuing safety advice the Crantock Surf Life Saving Club said it wanted to educate people to enjoy beaches safely after the incident.

The club said "sand can suffocate" and people should not be tempted to climb into sand caves.

A beach patrol fortunately saw the child and was able to speak to them about the dangers.

The sand soon after "collapsed with very little effort" showing the extent of what could have happened.

The club warned people should not be tempted to climb into sand caves. Credit: Crantock Surf Life Saving Club

Posting online, the club said: "On Good Friday one of our patrols intervened when a child was seen disappearing into this sand cave that they had burrowed into the dune cliff.

"They spoke to the child about the dangers and took action to collapse the hole safely to prevent anyone else from being tempted to climb in.

"The sand collapsed with very little effort showing just how dangerous it could have been if the sand had been dislodged by the child’s spade or someone unaware walking above.

"Collapsing sand can suffocate. This post is to help educate people to please enjoy the beach safely so please please no negative comments."