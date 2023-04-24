Dog owners are being reminded to keep their pets under control after four sheep died in the Cotswolds.

Two dogs were seen chasing sheep on farmland in Moreton-in-Marsh on Thursday 20 April.

The dogs killed two sheep and two others had to be euthanised due to their injuries. One other sheep was injured.

The dog owners have agreed to financially cover the loss but Gloucestershire Police say this is a reminder of the damage and suffering which can be caused if dogs are off lead around livestock.

They are reminding dog owners to make sure a field or area has no livestock in it before letting their dog off lead, saying It is the law to keep dogs under control and the responsibility falls with the owner.

Allowing a dog to worry or attack livestock is a criminal offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

What is sheep worrying?

Sheep worrying can include dogs attacking animals physically, running after them or chasing the sheep around, especially when they are carrying lambs or there are young lambs within the flock. Dog faeces left on grazing land may also carry disease which can kill sheep and affect unborn lambs.

Sheep represent a farmer's income and are often worth a substantial sum. If they are attacked or killed, the loss that farmers face can leave them substantially out of pocket.

A landowner by law, and as a last resort for protecting their livestock, is able to shoot a dog which they believe is worrying sheep.

When walking dogs in rural areas, dog owners are advised about the following: