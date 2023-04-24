A local man in his 70s is believed to have died following a shed fire in Devon.

The fire service was called to an unconfirmed address in the Bampton area, near Tiverton, on Friday 21 April.

The body of a man was found in an outbuilding and police were called.

The man's next of kin have been informed. Devon and Cornwall Police say the death is not currently being treated as suspicious.

Police are currently waiting for the results of a post-mortem and enquiries are continuing on behalf of the coroner.