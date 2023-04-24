Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

Hospitality businesses in Cornwall say they are suffering huge financial losses due to people not turning up to bookings.

Businesses say it's costing the industry thousands of pounds - and Cornwall Chamber of Commerce is asking people to be considerate if they can't make their reservations.

Paul James, owner of CJ's near Falmouth, says he had 200 people booked for Easter Sunday but 46 of them did not show up.

He posted about it on the restaurant's Facebook page and had a huge reaction from fellow business owners.

"I just want to highlight how important it is to actually cancel your booking," he said.

"If you've got the time to pick up a phone and make the reservation, then cancel."

Empty tables mean bad news for restaurant owners. Credit: ITV News

Some restaurants do insist on taking a deposit from customers when they book.

Paul does this for large groups, but he says it doesn't solve the problem.

"I've got a deposit for them, but what I haven't got back is the three gas heaters I've got burning fuel, I haven't got my two staff that could have sent home.

"It's becoming significantly harder to run small businesses with the cost of energy rising, the cost of bills rising, food costs rising.

"Small businesses can't perform if people don't show up and support them."

The boss of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, Kim Conchie, says if this continues, then all restaurants may need to start taking deposits for every booking.

"If you're genuine about it, to put down a £50 or £20 deposit isn't going to be a problem," he said.

"If you're flaky, then it will sort you out at that moment. I think a £20 deposit is reasonable."