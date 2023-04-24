Concerns are growing for a 10-year-old girl who has gone missing in Exeter.

Layla McLoughlin was last seen at around 6am on Monday 24 April on Honiton Road in the city.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for the public's help to find the girl, who they say is local to the Exeter area.

Layla is described as a white, under 5ft tall and of a slim build. She has shoulder-length brown hair.

She is believed to be wearing a dark blue Fat Face hoodie with flowers on the back, grey leggings with a pattern on them and black trainers.

This is the same clothing shown in the photograph above.

Anyone who sees Layla is asked to contact police immediately on 999 quoting log 115 24 April.