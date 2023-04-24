The Northern Lights illuminated the sky across the country and were seen as far south as the Isles of Scilly on Sunday 23 April.

The lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, appeared in the night sky with many onlookers capturing pictures of the phenomenon.

Derek Godfrey got the Aurora Borealis over Great Bay, Isles of Scilly

Jo-Shreeve enjoyed the show from her back garden in Stithians, Truro

What are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights can be explained as an interaction of the solar wind and the Earth's magnetic field.

Known as the Aurora Borealis, the lights appear in the clear night sky as swirling rivers of greenish-blue light. They move in an unpredictable way and suddenly grow vivid.

Scientists say the conditions need to be just right for them to be visible. People are more likely to see Northern Lights on dark and clear nights with little light pollution.

Nick J captured this picture in Penzance

Debbie caught the lights in Lynmouth, Devon

What causes the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights happen when disturbances on the sun pull on the Earth's magnetic field.

Electromagnetic waves launch electrons at high speeds into the Earth's atmosphere, which creates the aurora.

These storms are short-lived periods of high geomagnetic activity.

Mags took this photo over the sea from Carnweather towards Port Issac