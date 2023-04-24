A 17-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after a shooting in Swindon.

The incident happened on Odstock Road, Penhill, at 12.30am on Monday 24 April, Wiltshire Police said.

Officers remain at the scene, where they believe the young man was injured by a firearm. There is not thought to be any threat to the wider public.

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Tucker said: “We are actively investigating this incident with all the resources at our disposal.

“We would be very grateful to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident and may have seen what happened.

"We are also appealing to anyone in the area to check CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage from overnight 23 into 24 April.

Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight. Credit: ITV News

“This attack has left a young man with serious injuries and he is currently undergoing hospital treatment. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“There is not thought to be any threat to the wider public at this time.”

Police say the 17-year-old has serious injuries. Credit: ITV News

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to call the police on 999 quoting log four of Monday 24 April.

You can also leave information without giving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.