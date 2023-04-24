Three people were taken to hospital after a fight broke out at a BMX track in south Bristol on Sunday 23 April.

The altercation at Stockwood Pump Track happened around 9pm, Avon and Somerset Police say.

A cordon remains in place to allow specialist crime scene investigators examine the area.

A 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were treated at Bristol Royal Infirmary for injuries sustained in the incident.

A 61-year-old man also received treatment at Royal United Hospital in Bath before being arrested and taken into custody.

Police remain at the scene of the incident in Stockwood. Credit: BPM Media

Police said that at least one of those involved sustained lacerations but enquiries are still ongoing to establish how the injuries were caused.

None of the injuries are deemed life-threatening or life-changing, they added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has footage which could help the police inquiry, is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223094229.