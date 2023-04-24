The family of a man who died in a horror crash near Bristol Airport say they are utterly devastated by his death.

Marcin Haberski, from Wales, was parked in a layby on the A38 Bridgwater Road in Barrow Gurney when the crash happened.

Three cars were set on fire as a result of the collision on Tuesday 18 April. Mr Haberski died at the scene and one other person was injured.

The 42-year-old worked as a software architect at Digital Health and Care Wales, supporting the organisation through Covid initiatives and leading the Homes for Ukraine project with the Welsh Government.

Paying tribute to him, his family have described him as a proud dad and an exceptional person.

Marcin Haberski's loved-ones say his death 'feels like a bad dream'.

In a tribute statement, they said: "On 18 April, our lives were shattered and we are still in shock and disbelief.

"Marcin was a remarkable, exceptional person whose loss has left us utterly devastated. We cannot begin to express the depth of our sorrow, pain and anguish at this time.

“Our beloved Marcin was suddenly taken from us in a collision, the circumstances of which are impossible to fathom.

"There are no words to describe the turmoil, the heartbreak, the profound grief and the feeling of utmost unfairness and injustice that overwhelm us.

"It will be beyond difficult to come to terms with what has happened.

“Marcin had most of his life before him. He was loving, kind-hearted, thoughtful, compassionate and reliable, deeply caring for people around him.

"He was the best dad and a very proud dad, who loved and cherished his daughter above all.

"Our life together was stolen from him and from us. It is still unreal and feels like a bad dream. We will forever miss him.

“We would like to thank everyone who has shown much love and support in this impossible situation.

Marcin Haberski was parked in a layby at the time of the crash.

“As a grieving family, we ask everyone, including the press, to respect our privacy and not to contact us for further statements.

"We would appreciate it if our family could be given space and time to mourn. We also ask not to post pictures or videos on social media.”

Avon and Somerset Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

No one has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 5223089046.

Following the incident, police urged people not to share footage of the crash scene on social media.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…