Two men have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was shot in Swindon.

The shooting took place at about 12.30am on Monday 24 April in Odstock Road, Penhill. The teenager was airlifted to hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries".

Wiltshire Police said that detectives are still actively investigating and have made two arrests in connection with the incident.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so. He has since been released, with no further action.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm - he is currently in police custody.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 999 quoting log four of Monday 24 April.

You can also leave information without giving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.