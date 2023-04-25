Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

The Bishop of Bath and Wells has described his role in the King's coronation as a "massive privilege".

The Right Reverend Michael Beasley will be one of two Bishop Assistants to the King - supporting and helping Charles III through the service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

He follows a long line of bishops in Somerset to perform the role, the most recent being Harold Bradfield, who was Bishop Assistant to Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation in 1953.

On the announcement, he said: "It's extraordinary. I would never have imagined that I would play this role in an event like the King's Coronation, and yet here I am as Bishop of Bath and Wells and called on to undertake this task, which is just a massive, massive privilege.

Bishop Michael will be the first Bishop of Bath & Wells to take on the role since Harold Bradfield in 1953

"So I'm delighted to do it and a little bit terrified as well", he added.

The role, which he will share with the Bishop of Durham, will see him supporting the King throughout the various elements of the ceremony.

Bishop Michael said: "It goes back, we think, to the coronation of Richard the Lionheart in 1189 and bishops of Bath and Wells have been undertaking this role ever since then.

"There's going to be a lot of rehearsal beforehand, so I'm hoping I'll know exactly what I'm doing at every moment.

"My job really is to, with the Bishop of Durham, work so that the King can really concentrate on what he's doing on this most special day for him.

"As we all celebrate his faithfulness to all of us and all that he'll serve us and has served us during his life."