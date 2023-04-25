A child needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog in Bristol.

Police say the attack happened at around 3.30-4pm on 31 March on Ashton Road, near Greville Smyth Park.

The young victim was bitten on his left arm by a black dog being walked by two people. He was taken to hospital before being discharged the following day.

Avon and Somerset Police have released a CCTV image of a man and a woman who they wish to identify as part of their enquiries.

The man is described as white, of average build, with unkempt brown hair and a beard. The woman was described as being significantly shorter than the man she was with.

Anyone who knows the people, or witnessed the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5223075650.