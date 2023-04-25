A dog found in a 'shocking condition' in Cornwall is now having his story shared to help his recovery and find him a new home.

Gerry, a 14-year-old Staffy, has been rescued by the National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT).

When he arrived he was "malnourished, dehydrated, scared and alone".

Staff said: "This is no state for any dog to be in, but at 14, it is heart-breaking to think how long Gerry could have been in this way."

However, after a few days his life has changed dramatically.

Vets found he had rotten teeth, a heart murmur, was missing a toe and needed flea and worm treatment. They are currently waiting for blood test results.

Gerry was malnourished when he was taken in by the charity. Credit: NAWT Cornwall

Now the charity is hoping to help ‘Make Gerry Merry Again’.

A fundraising page has been set up to support Gerry's ongoing treatment. Once he is better, the process can then begin to find him a forever home.

The charity, based in Hayle, rescues and rehomes more than 200 dogs and cats each year from across Cornwall and beyond.