An E-fit image has been released by police investigating the rape of a teenage girl in Newquay.

The attack on the young victim took place in the St Columb Minor area of the town on 27 November between 6 and 7.30pm.

It happened between Penwartha Close and Stafford Close.

Devon and Cornwall Police have released an E-fit image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

Detective Constable Nicola Curnow, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who can help us to identify this person.

“The girl was walking alone when she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her.

“She is being supported by family and specially trained officers.

“If you have any information that could help with our enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting 50220049142."