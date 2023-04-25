A stretch of the A38 in Devon is closed after a lorry caught fire near Chudleigh.

Devon and Cornwall Police posted a photo of the scene on Twitter, adding that the incident had caused a "large amount of congestion".

Highways England reports that the road is closed between the A380 at Splatford Split and the B3344 at Chudleigh.

Several fire engines are at the scene on the A38 Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

The agency added that the emergency services were heading there and a photograph shared by police showed several fire engines already at the scene.

Delays are building in the area of the fire and a drivers have been advised to divert via A380 to Newton Abbot and the A382.

Police and the fire service have been contacted for further information.