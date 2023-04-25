A cockapoo puppy that fell 60 feet from a cliff ledge and broke a leg has been rescued in Ilfracombe.

Betty had gone for a walk with her owner when she slipped off the top of the cliff and fell onto the tidal shelf beneath it last month.

The 11-month-old suffered a broken leg, but her ordeal was not over as it then took rescuers six hours to reach her, leaving the dog alone in an isolated cove.

Volunteers at the Royal National and Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in Ilfracombe were called out to the rescue.

Crew member Matt Parr said: “It was a massive relief when we could see the dog on the beach and she looked okay.

“After a bit of difficulty calming her down, we got her into the boat pretty easily and she relaxed a bit.

Betty was trapped on an isolated cove until volunteers from the RNLI managed to reach her

“The owner did the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard and not attempting to help Betty herself.

“It is a great feeling to be able to hand a much-loved dog back to its owners. They were so pleased to see her.”

Betty’s owner, Karen Porter, said the ordeal was “terrifying” and admits she is “amazed” her puppy survived the fall.

“It was terrifying having her stuck down there, but everyone was amazing, I can’t thank the RNLI and the Coastguard enough, they were wonderful,” she said.

Betty is now recovering at home and is expected to be able to start exercising again soon, following the fall last month

“We’re amazed that she’s come out of this alive."

Betty has now been recovering at home following the fall.

Ms Porter added: “The vet is amazed at how well she’s healing so far – she’s been making a remarkable recovery. We go back in a couple of weeks for X-rays and then she can start exercising again.”

The RNLI rescues animals every year and recovered 209 different creatures last year, including 164 dogs, 27 dolphins, two deer, a rabbit, and a snake.