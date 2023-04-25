People have been warned to stay away from a harbour wall in Cornwall after a section of it collapsed into the sea.

Pictures showed a huge hole with rubble falling into the water at the wall in Hayle.

The Harbour posted on social media on 24 April that part of the South Quay wall had fallen and asked people to 'stay away'.

The post said: "There has been a collapse of part of the South Quay wall. We are aware and are dealing with the issue.

"Can everyone please stay away from the area until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation."

The cause of the collapse is not yet known and is still being investigated.