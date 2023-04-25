A teenage boy has died after a crash between a car and a lorry in a Somerset village.

Avon and Somerset Police officers are investigating after the collision which happened on 24 April on the A37 in Clutton.

The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "Sadly a 17-year-old boy has died and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. They are being offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.

"If you saw the incident, the events leading up to it, or have dashcam footage, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223094826."