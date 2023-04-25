A woman has admitted taking a man's mobility scooter and assaulting him in Stroud before he died.

Neil Shadwick, who was 63, died in hospital after the incident.

It happened in a Tesco car park in Stratford Road on 22 January at around 6am.

Kimberly Anne Hawkins, of no fixed abode, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Gloucester Crown Court on 25 April.

The 40-year-old is due to be sentenced later in the year.

