A group of crocheters from a Cornish village have been busy decorating ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

Postbox toppers and banners are among the regal decorations popping up across Carnon Downs, near Truro.

After weeks of hard work, excitement is building amongst the villagers ahead of the big day on 6 May.

A great level of detail has been applied to each decoration, hand-crafted by Carnon Downs Craft Group.

Joy Macdonald, the founder of the group knitted a postbox topper of the King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

She said: "It took me a week to do on and off, I kept picking it up and putting it down. It came out slightly bigger than I'd anticipated and some little bits I had difficulty in doing.

Postbox topper of the King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in Carnon Downs

"I didn't know what I was doing with Camilla's hair but that came together. It's all trial and error with crocheting, I have an idea in my head and just follow that.

"It's a lovely group that we've got here, if you asked if we did more knitting, crocheting or nattering, the answer would be nattering."

Crocheter Lesley Rance added: "It's just so lovely, we've all worked so hard and it's nice to see it all come together.

"It'll be my second coronation. I was at the coronation for the Queen but this will be totally different, I was a child at the last one."

Speaking of her hopes for the new King, group founder Joy MacDonald added: "I think he'll make a good king, he's more down to earth and in touch with the environment and things like that he always has been.

"I think that side of it, let's give him a chance."